UK: EU relations with UK will not be “same as before” – Von der Leyen
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that the European Union’s relations with the UK “cannot and will not be the same as before” following Brexit. The comment was made during a lecture given at the London School of Economics (LSE) on Wednesday.
“It cannot and will not be as close as before, because with every choice comes a consequence, with every decision comes a trade-off,” she stated.
Von der Leyen predicted that the UK’s last day in the European Union, January 31, would be “a tough and emotional day.”
“But when the sun rises again on February 1, the European Union and the United Kingdom will still be the best of friends and partners. The bond between us will still be unbreakable.”
The European Commission president is to meet with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Downing Street to hold talks on the withdrawal agreement on Wednesday.
Both the British and the European Parliament are obliged to ratify the agreement before the January 31 deadline.
