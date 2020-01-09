-
UK: EU’s Chief Brexit negotiator Barnier arrives at 10 Downing Street for talks
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed EU’s Chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as well as President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, to London’s 10 Downing Street ahead of Brexit talks on Wednesday.
Earlier, the EU chief expressed concern about the new post-Brexit trade agreement, saying the deadline set to the end of 2020 was “very tight,” and it would be “basically impossible” to reach a comprehensive deal in such a short time.
