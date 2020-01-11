UK: Extinctoin Rebellion protesters denounce Australian government”s response to bushfires

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of protesters and climate activists gathered outside the Australian High Commission in London to protest the Australian government’s response to the bushfires and to climate change.

“We are here to make a stance about the acts of inaction from the Australian government who were doing nothing to help prevent this disastrous, Scott Morrison should step down, it’s not fair that his party is taking donations from the coal industry, he is proud of it, he even talks about it in his speeches, it’s absolutely despicable,” Carla, one of the protesters said.

The Red Rebels brigade of ExtinctiW/S Protesters gathered outside the High Commission of Australia, London

M/S Protester chanting “listen to science, science speaks the truth”

M/S Protester holding banner reading “Fossil fuel era is over”

SOT, Dan, Protester: “The people who fight the fires are telling us it’s a reality, we have to do something, if we wait it’s too late, 25 people are dead, 2,000 homes lost, people being picked up by the army on a breach as climate refugees, a billion animals dead, how far is enough to go before we do something.”

W/S protester outside Australian High Commission

SOT, Carla, Protester: “We are here to make a stance about the acts of inaction from the Australian government who were doing nothing to help prevent this disastrous, Scott Morrison should step down, it’s not fair that his party is taking donations from the coal industry, he is proud of it, he even talks about it in his speeches, it’s absolutely despicable.”

W/S protester outside Australian High Commission

SOT, Charlotte, Protester: “So Australia is on fire, we know one billion animals have already died, the pictures are really distressing and my message to the Australian prime minister is resign and let someone who can lead properly take over because you don’t know what you are doing.”

M/S Protesters chanting

SOT, Dylan Berthier, Protester: “Any crisis in Australia of the magnitude is actually a global crisis. I am calling on global leaders to put pressure again on the Australian government, particularly on Scott Morrison’s government to enact policies that would ensure the future security and prosperity of the global climate.”

M/S The Red Rebels brigade of Extinction Rebellion at protest

C/U Red Rebel protester

SOT, Nigel Harvey, Protester: “Scott Morrison really has to listen to the science, he has to stop promoting fossil fuels and he really has to take it seriously, reduce the amount of fossil fuel burning, reduce the amount of fossil fuel they are removing from the ground and exporting and start taking climate emergency seriously.”

M/S Protester holding banner

M/S Protest and banner reading “Help – Hell”

C/U Sign “Australia House”

W/S protester outside the High Commission of Australia Hundreds of protesters and climate activists gathered outside the Australian High Commission in London to protest the Australian government’s response to the bushfires and to climate change.

“We are here to make a stance about the acts of inaction from the Australian government who were doing nothing to help prevent this disastrous, Scott Morrison should step down, it’s not fair that his party is taking donations from the coal industry, he is proud of it, he even talks about it in his speeches, it’s absolutely despicable,” Carla, one of the protesters said.

The Red Rebels brigade of Extinction Rebellion were seen staging a silent performance at the protest, while other protesters chanted, “Listen to science, science speaks the truth”.

“So Australia is on fire, we know one billion animals have already died, the pictures are really distressing and my message to the Australian prime minister is resign and let someone who can lead properly take over because you don’t know what you are doing,” Charlotte, another protester said.

At least 25 people and around half a billion animals have reportedly died since the fires began as a result of a record-breaking heatwave in September, with around 5,000,000 hectares (12,355,269 acres) affected.

on Rebellion were seen staging a silent performance at the protest, while other protesters chanted, “Listen to science, science speaks the truth”.

“So Australia is on fire, we know one billion animals have already died, the pictures are really distressing and my message to the Australian prime minister is resign and let someone who can lead properly take over because you don’t know what you are doing,” Charlotte, another protester said.

At least 25 people and around half a billion animals have reportedly died since the fires began as a result of a record-breaking heatwave in September, with around 5,000,000 hectares (12,355,269 acres) affected.

Video ID: 20200110-047

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200110-047

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly