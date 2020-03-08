-
UK: Fans cheer on as Man United beats Man City 2-0 in iconic derby
Football fans gathered at Shooters, a pub in Manchester on Sunday, to watch the emblematic Manchester Derby between Manchester City and Manchester United.
The fans were seen nervously watching as the derby between the Mancunian rivals, which dates back to 1881, took place at Old Trafford stadium.
A goal in the first half put United 1-0 in the lead, with another goal at the 97th minute sealing the deal for the team.
“I think that City was not good today, they were not creating many chances and United had a perfect tactic and with hard pressure all over the field.” Said a Manchester City fan at the pub.
The Manchester Derby is one of the oldest rivalries in football, with 182 matches in all competitions, United winning 76, City 54, and the remaining 52 having been drawn.
