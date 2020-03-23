UK: Fast-food junkies scramble to get last-minute fix at McDonald’s

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Upon word that a beloved McDonald’s in North Cheam, Sutton, a suburb of London, would close due to the coronavirus outbreak, locals descended upon the drive-thru in droves, creating a queue of cars that went well beyond the restaurant’s parking lot.

The UK is yet another country to impose a strict lockdown, barring residents from leaving their homes except for the most essential needs, according to prime minister Boris Johnson’s most recent national address.

