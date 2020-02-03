UK: Footage shows London stabbing attacker after being shot dead by police *GRAPHIC*

Police in London shot down a man who stabbed three people in South London on Sunday, as footage shot by a witness shows.

One of the injured people was said to be in a life-threatening condition after the attack.

The attacker who was under active police surveillance was recently released from jail after serving half of his three year sentence for terror offences. Police said the man was wearing a ‘hoax’ suicide device and declared the incident ‘terrorist-related.’

