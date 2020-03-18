UK: Football fans react to postponement of Premier League and EURO 2020

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Following the Football Association’s decision to delay the continuation of the Premier League until at least April 4th as well as UEFA’s decision to reschedule the EURO 2020 competition until next summer, some English football fans shared their opinions outside London’s Wembley Stadium on Tuesday.

While the interviewed fans undoubtedly expressed their disappointment that their dream of watching football all summer had withered away, many understood that safety comes first.

One Manchester City fan described the situation as “a shame because it’s something to look forward to. Especially for me it’s been a tragic season in the Premier League. It’s something to look forward to obviously with the weather getting better and things for the EUROs. So it is a shame, but at the end of the day, everyone’s safety comes first and health does come first over football.”

The sentiment that safety comes first rang strong among most those interviews. “Regarding what’s happened today [Delaying EURO 2020] and obviously in the world and everything else, I think it’s a good call, mate, yeah,” added another fan.

However, not all those interviewed shared the same opinion. “I don’t think it’s fair at all because fans are missing out and people are not sure what to do as well,” one bemused fan answered.

In addition to the aforementioned Premier League and EURO 2020 being rescheduled, all of Europe’s other major leagues have made the same decision. Furthermore, the Champions League final, originally planned for May 30th has been pushed back until June 27th.

Almost every other major sport event has also been hit by the COVID-19 outbreak, with the Olympics in Tokyo being the only major competition continuing to hold its original date thus far, planned to be held from July, 24 until August, 9.

