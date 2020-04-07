UK foreign secretary steps in as PM Johnson remains in ICU

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson – one of the most high-profile coronavirus patients yet – remains in intensive care in London.

He was transferred to the ICU in a London hospital after his symptoms got worse on Monday night.

With the prime minister out of action, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is stepping in to lead the government in the interim.

Al Jazeera’s Neave Barker reports.

