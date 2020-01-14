UK, France and Germany to trigger dispute mechanism in Iran nuclear deal

The United Kingdom, France and Germany will trigger the dispute resolution mechanism in the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, two European diplomats said on Tuesday, the biggest step the Europeans have taken in response as Tehran has backed off nuclear commitments.

In one of the strongest calls yet from Europe for a new agreement to replace the 2015 deal that Washington abandoned two years ago, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the way forward was to agree a new “Trump deal”.

Al Jazeera’s Dorsa Jabbari has more.

