UK gov’t says migrants must be highly skilled, speak English
The United Kingdom has set out plans to stop relying on “cheap labour from Europe” with a post-Brexit immigration points-based system that prioritises access for highly skilled workers from across the world.
Workers will need to meet criteria including specific skills and the ability to speak English, the government said, and those applying will need to have a job offer.
The plans have led to outrage, with critics, members of the opposition and some business groups condemning them as unrealistic.
Al Jazeera’s Rory Challands reports from London, UK.
