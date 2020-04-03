UK health secretary pledges 100,000 coronavirus tests per day

The UK has pledged to carry out 100,000 coronavirus tests per day by the end of April.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has set out a new “five-pillar” strategy, after days of intense scrutiny over failures with the current regimen.

A total of 569 deaths were reported in Britain in the past 24 hours.

Al Jazeera’s Jonah Hull reports from London.

