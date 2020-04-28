UK: Health secretary says daily care home death toll will be available from Wednesday

Subscribe to our channel: http://bit.ly/2nhQGgN

➡️ A leading charity says there could be up to a billion infections and 3.2 million deaths from COVID-19 unless swift action is taken in ‘fragile’ countries.

➡️ Meanwhile, Germany eased its lockdown over a week ago — and it’s NOW seeing the virus infections rate rise again.

➡️ Passengers demand refunds for flights canceled due to COVID-19 but airlines refuse, breaking EU laws.

➡️ Sport, There’s yet more uncertainty for the Tokyo Olympics as medics cast doubts whether the games can take place next year.

