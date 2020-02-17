-
UK: Heathrow hotel to become coronavirus quarantine centre
A hotel near Heathrow airport closed to the public on Saturday after it was designated as a coronavirus quarantine centre.
Footage from Monday shows the closed hotel, which has reportedly been block booked for at least the next month, with current guests relocated to other facilities.
The action comes as the UK government is still considering the evacuation of 74 British citizens quarantined in Japan on board of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, where over 450 people have already tested positive for the virus.
An estimated of 70,548 people have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in China alone, with a further 370 cases declared in over 25 other countries. Three deaths have been confirmed outside of China; in France, Japan and the Philippines.
