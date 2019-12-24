UK homeless charity Crisis reopens Christmas centres

The UK homelessness charity Crisis has once again opened its annual Christmas centres.

Last year, more than 4,500 homeless guests were given shelter across Britain.

And this year, the charity is highlighting the hidden homelessness of “sofa surfing”.

Al Jazeera’s Paul Brennan reports from North London.

