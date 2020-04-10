UK hospital crisis: Treatment for non-COVID-19 patients on hold

As hospitals in the United Kingdom struggle to treat more than 65,000 people infected with the novel coronavirus, other patients with serious ailments are being forced to wait.

Or they have the difficult choice of being treated in hospitals crammed with coronavirus cases, which could mean they risk contracting the disease.

Al Jazeera’s Nadim Baba reports from London.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#UKcoronavirus #COVID-19 #UKCancerTreatment