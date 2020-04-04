-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
UK: Hospital sets up en-suite cabins for staff fighting on coronavirus frontline
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
An NHS hospital in Reading erected two-bed emergency en-suite cabins to host tired health workers battling on the coronavirus frontline, as footage filmed on Friday shows.
The Royal Berkshire Hospital installed 40 cabins on the grounds of the nearby Reading Boy’s School, to allow staff to rest and avoid a long commute after work.
The measure was taken as doctors and nurses across the country revealed they are isolating themselves from friends and families to protect them and their patients, as the coronavirus crisis rages on.
The United Kingdom has 34,428 active cases as of Friday, with 3,605 deaths reported.
Video ID: 20200404-002
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200404-002
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly