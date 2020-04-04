UK: Hospital sets up en-suite cabins for staff fighting on coronavirus frontline

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

An NHS hospital in Reading erected two-bed emergency en-suite cabins to host tired health workers battling on the coronavirus frontline, as footage filmed on Friday shows.

The Royal Berkshire Hospital installed 40 cabins on the grounds of the nearby Reading Boy’s School, to allow staff to rest and avoid a long commute after work.

The measure was taken as doctors and nurses across the country revealed they are isolating themselves from friends and families to protect them and their patients, as the coronavirus crisis rages on.

The United Kingdom has 34,428 active cases as of Friday, with 3,605 deaths reported.

