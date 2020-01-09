-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
UK: House of Commons passes Brexit bill
The House of Commons passed the EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill in London on Thursday, paving the way for the country to finally leave the European Union.
The Brexit bill was approved in the third reading by 330 votes of MPs against 231.
The document will be handed to the House of Lords on Monday to complete the next steps ahead of the current Brexit deadline of January 31.
