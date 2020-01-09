UK: House of Commons passes Brexit bill

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

NEWS USE ONLY. STRICTLY NOT TO BE USED IN ANY COMEDY/SATIRICAL PROGRAMMING OR FOR ADVERTISING PURPOSES. ONLINE USE PERMITTED BUT MUST CARRY CLIENT’S OWN LOGO OR WATERMARK ON VIDEO FOR ENTIRE TIME OF USE. NO ARCHIVE.

The House of Commons passed the EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill in London on Thursday, paving the way for the country to finally leave the European Union.

The Brexit bill was approved in the third reading by 330 votes of MPs against 231.

The document will be handed to the House of Lords on Monday to complete the next steps ahead of the current Brexit deadline of January 31.

Video ID: 20200109-049

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200109-049

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly