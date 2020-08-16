UK: Hundreds watch as British, US and Israeli flags burn on annual Derry bonfire

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds gathered in the Bogside area of Londonderry to watch an annual bonfire, on Saturday. The fire is contested by many, who believe it to be dangerous.

The bonfire was covered in pictures many related to the Britain including a banner which read “Long live the Queen,” as well as flags from the UK, US and Israeli. Before the bonfire was lit, a series of what sounded like gunshots rang out.

Fire services were deployed to hose down neighbouring houses to prevent them from catching fire.

Bonfires are traditionally lit in Derry and throughout Ireland in August to mark the Catholic Feast of the Assumption of Mary.

