UK imposes 14-day traveler quarantine as Europe loosens restrictions | DW News
The UK has announced a mandatory two-week quarantine for anyone traveling to Britain by plane, train or ferry. The number of new coronavirus cases there is falling, but the government is worried about a second wave of infections as travel restrictions are eased in other countries. The move has angered many in the aviation and tourism sectors. The only exception applies for arrivals from the Republic of Ireland.
