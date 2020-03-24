UK in coronavirus confinement: ‘Hideous’ but necessary

IN THE PAPERS – Tuesday, March 24: We bring you some inspired front pages and cartoons from the British press after the government decided to impose strict confinement conditions on the population in a bid to stem the coronavirus pandemic. British tabloid The Sun says the measures are “hideous” but necessary. Meanwhile, the Guardian headlines on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s words: “Stay at home, this is a national emergency.” And the Daily Telegraph’s cartoon shows two dogs telling their owners on a leash to maintain the required distance.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en