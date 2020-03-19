UK: Indian restaurant offers free toilet roll to boost takeaway orders amid coronavirus crisis

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

As the UK prepares for lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, with many businesses bearing significant losses, an Indian restaurant located in Milton Keynes, north-west of London, is offering a complimentary toilet paper roll for all the takeaway orders in an attempt to boost the orders, and according to the management, the incentive works fine.

The general manager of ‘Maya’ restaurant Mo Abdul explained that the traditional Indian flatbread coming with every order has been replaced with the roll according to current people’s needs as the supermarkets have significant shortages of toilet paper: “Indian restaurants industry started long time ago and as a concept of every takeaway we give free Papadoms, so we thought to use this the other way around, the people do not need Papadoms, they are interested in toilet rolls.”

Abdul said the incentive has got various negative reactions on social media as people tend to think the deficit merchandise is being sold out because of large buyers like his restaurants.

The manager pointed out the action is based on goodwill: “We are not going to the local supermarkets and emptying the shelves of the supermarkets, we do not do that. We have wholesale suppliers where the public cannot go, and that is where we are getting it from and giving it free to the public.”

The coronavirus outbreak has led to panic shopping as citizens of affected countries stocked up fearing shortages due to possible lockdown amid the spread of COVID-19.

The amount of infected with the novel coronavirus around the world has reached 200,000 people with at least 8,007 deaths.

