-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
UK: Investigations underway following Streatham stabbing attack
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Police forces were investigating a terror-related stabbing which left two people wounded and the attacker dead in London, on Sunday.
Footage shows the South London area of Streatham cordoned off and police forensic officers collecting evidence at the scene in the early hours of Monday morning.
The suspect, who is believed to be 20-year old Sudesh Amman, was wearing a fake explosive device when he stabbed a woman in her 50s and a man in his 40s. A third woman was also treated for minor injuries, after she was hurt by flying glass following police gunshots.
Amman had been reportedly released from prison in January after being jailed for spreading terrorist material, and was under police surveillance, according to authorities.
Video ID: 20200203-012
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200203-012
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly