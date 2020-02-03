UK: Investigations underway following Streatham stabbing attack

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Police forces were investigating a terror-related stabbing which left two people wounded and the attacker dead in London, on Sunday.

Footage shows the South London area of Streatham cordoned off and police forensic officers collecting evidence at the scene in the early hours of Monday morning.

The suspect, who is believed to be 20-year old Sudesh Amman, was wearing a fake explosive device when he stabbed a woman in her 50s and a man in his 40s. A third woman was also treated for minor injuries, after she was hurt by flying glass following police gunshots.

Amman had been reportedly released from prison in January after being jailed for spreading terrorist material, and was under police surveillance, according to authorities.

Video ID: 20200203-012

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200203-012

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly