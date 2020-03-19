UK: “It”s really gutting” – Liverpool”s agonising wait for title pushed by weeks

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Fans in Liverpool reacted to the news that the Football Association (FA) decided on Thursday to suspend all English football until at least April 30 and to extend the ’19’20 season indefinitely following the outbreak of the coronavirus. The decision forced Liverpool FC to wait for the six points they need to claim their first league title in 30 years.

Although the announcement means Liverpool will likely be able to attain the two wins they need for the Premier League title and complete the season, fans rued their luck but accepted it was a necessary evil.

“I think there was an inevitability about extending it from the original date of April 4th because things are obviously getting worse not getting better. I’m pleased that they have every intention of getting all the fixtures played, even if that takes us to the end of June. Now the Euros have been postponed until next year. I think that’s vital,” said one fan.

Liverpool have come close to winning the league over the past decade but consistently have fallen at the final hurdle, despite continental success.

“Just don’t think it could be accepted. I actually think there would be riots in the street if they tried to take it [the title] away from Liverpool. And this season of all seasons. So, I just can’t contemplate it,” the fan added.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have set a relentless, record-breaking pace this season – winning all but two of their games thus far and amassing a 25 point lead at the top of the table.

For fans and footballers alike the wait for the elusive league title will go on but they will be thankful that the idea of voiding the season has so far not come to fruition.

The decision comes after UEFA decided to postpone this summer’s European Championships by a year following the virus’ rapid spread.

