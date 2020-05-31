UK: Jeremy Corbyn’s brother arrested at London anti-lockdown protest

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Police arrested the brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn during an anti-lockdown protest in London on Saturday.

It is the second time Piers Corbyn has been detained in Hyde Park for protesting COVID-19 restrictions.

The 78-year-old was arrested after refusing to leave the area after being asked and declining to supply his details to the police.

Corbyn spoke against vaccinations as the protest and also condemned 5G technology.

There is no evidence linking 5G to the coronavirus outbreak, as well as no evidence indicating that the new technology is any more harmful to humans than current telecommunications technologies.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a nationwide lockdown on March 23, in a “national effort to halt the growth of this virus.” Johnson warned of there not being “enough ventilators, enough intensive care beds, enough doctors and nurses,” if the UK health service became overwhelmed with COVID-19 infections.

According to the latest data collected by Johns Hopkins University, COVID-19 has infected over 274,000 people in the UK and resulted in at least 38,000 deaths with the virus.

