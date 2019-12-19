-
UK: Johnson mocks “stickler” Corbyn during Queen”s speech debate
British PM Boris Johnson mocked opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn calling him “a stickler for watching the Queen’s Speech at the right time” talking about Corbyn’s confused comments about her majesty’s Christmas Day address. Johnson spoke at the House of Commons during the Queen’s speech debate on Thursday.
“Tomorrow is the day when we finally peel back the plastic wrapping about which you have heard so much and present our oven-ready deal and it will go into the microwave as the Withdrawal Agreement, it works in both devices this deal,” Johnson said.
Jeremy Corbyn, Leader of the Labour Party said that “[Johnson] has now deliberately resurrected the threat of a no-deal the end of next year, which would decimate industry and destroy people’s jobs that threat is now written in the withdrawal agreement bill.”
In response to MP Ian Paisley intervention asking Johnson to go ahead and build a “Boris bridge” between Scotland and Northern Ireland Johnson said “As for his desire for a bridge to connect the two biggest isles in the British Isles, all I can say is it is a very interesting idea.”
The House of Commons debated the Queen’s remarks, commonly referred to as the Queen’s Speech, which formally opened the UK Parliament, just a week after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative party won a majority in the December general election.
