UK: Johnson urges MPs “to begin the healing” amid withdrawal bill debate

UK Minister Boris Johnson urged MPs on Friday to come together to support the country’s EU withdrawal agreement bill and “write a new and exciting” chapter amid Parliament’s first debate in London to vote on Brexit since the general election took place.

Johnson started the debate to commend the bill to the House, calling the representatives to break the deadlock and finally get Brexit done, and in so doing, moving on and discarding the old labels of leave and remain.

“Now is the moment, as we leave the European Union, to reunite our country and allow the warmth and natural affection that we all share for our European neighbours, to find renewed expression in one great new national project of building a deep, special and democratically accountable partnership with those nations we are proud to call our closest friends,” Johnson stated.

“We should be fortified by a renewed sense of confidence that while our democratic institutions have been tested as never before, if this House comes together now to support this Bill, as I hope it will, history will record that the first act of this new Parliament in its earliest days was to break the ice floes and find a new way, a new passage through, to unsuspected oceans of opportunity,” the prime minister added.

For his part Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn slammed Johnson’s Brexit deal, warning about what he describes as the possible privatisation of the National Health Service. “Under the Conservatives this deal will be used as a battering ram to drive us down the path of yet more deregulation and towards a toxic deal with Donald Trump that will sell out our National Health Service and push up the price of medicines to benefit US drugs corporations,” he said.

“It will take us away from the essential principles we believe in, of a country that looks after everybody and protects those communities left behind by the excesses of the free market,” he added.

