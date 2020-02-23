UK: Julian was harrassed, says Assange’s father on eve of extradition hearing

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Assange’s father John Shipton and Former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis visited Wikileaks co- founder Julian Assange ahead of his extradition hearing in Belmarsh prison, London on Sunday.

“Julian had a harassment today. He goes to court tomorrow and they searched his cell this afternoon just before he came down to see us,” said Shipton.

“This plague-mells that eminates from the Crown Prosecuting Service to Julian Assange must stop immediately,” Shipton stated, pointing out that a bail ought to be given immediately if the extradition order was not a fraud.

Yanis Varoufakis, leader of the European Realistic Disobedience Front (MeRA25) expressed his insights clearly: “We have to stop this extradition in 300 years interests of trying to establish human rights,” he stated. “The only reason why he [Assange] is imprisoned, is because he embarrased those who committed crimes against humanity,” he added.

Whistleblower Julian Assange has been imprisoned since May 1st and remains incarcerated in the high-security prison despite having completed his sentence for skipping bail, as he awaits an extradition hearing to the United States.

Video ID: 20200223-049

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200223-049

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly