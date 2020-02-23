-
UK: Julian was harrassed, says Assange’s father on eve of extradition hearing
Assange’s father John Shipton and Former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis visited Wikileaks co- founder Julian Assange ahead of his extradition hearing in Belmarsh prison, London on Sunday.
“Julian had a harassment today. He goes to court tomorrow and they searched his cell this afternoon just before he came down to see us,” said Shipton.
“This plague-mells that eminates from the Crown Prosecuting Service to Julian Assange must stop immediately,” Shipton stated, pointing out that a bail ought to be given immediately if the extradition order was not a fraud.
Yanis Varoufakis, leader of the European Realistic Disobedience Front (MeRA25) expressed his insights clearly: “We have to stop this extradition in 300 years interests of trying to establish human rights,” he stated. “The only reason why he [Assange] is imprisoned, is because he embarrased those who committed crimes against humanity,” he added.
Whistleblower Julian Assange has been imprisoned since May 1st and remains incarcerated in the high-security prison despite having completed his sentence for skipping bail, as he awaits an extradition hearing to the United States.
