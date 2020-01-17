-
UK: Klopp aiming to extend invincible streak against Man Utd in NW Derby
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke to the press at Melwood training ground in Liverpool on Friday, ahead Liverpool’s upcoming match with rival Manchester United on Sunday.
Klopp previewed the matchup with the media, where he confirmed that Liverpool duo Fabinho and Joel Matip have gone back to full training and that ‘they are likely to be in the squad’ on Sunday.
The German manager also spoke about the importance of this game and their motivation for each game.
“We play all of our games for our supporters, not only these games… Liverpool is the natural enemy of some clubs and we have more natural enemies than other clubs so the reason is the history and how successful this club was. So it’s a very important game. [It’s the] Most important for us at the weekend for sure so that’s the way we want to approach it.”
Liverpool are aiming to become just the second team to achieve an ‘invincible season’. United stand in their way and are the only side to take points off Klopp’s men so far in 19/20.
