UK: Klopp confirms Ox out until New Year with ligament damage
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke to the press at Melwood on Tuesday ahead of his side’s traditional Boxing Day fixture against second-placed Leicester City.
The German confirmed that England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had suffered damage to an ankle ligament during the Club World Cup final against Flamengo in Doha at the weekend.
“Now we have to see how quick we can fix that,” he said. “This year Oxlade will not play anymore that’s clear and then we will have to see.”
Oxlade-Chamberlain spent most of last season in the treatment room after he suffered a serious knee injury in the Champions League against Roma and this latest setback will come as a blow to Liverpool who are already without Fabinho and Joel Matip.
Klopp went on to say that he was looking forward to meeting Carlo Ancelotti on the sidelines when Liverpool take on city rivals Everton in the FA Cup in early January.
The Italian, who has won the Champions League three times as a manager, took over the reigns at the Toffees earlier this week after he was sacked by Napoli.
