UK: Large section of roof blown off building in Slough
A large section of a building’s roof was blown off by strong winds in the UK town of Slough on Tuesday.
Footage from Slough’s High Street shows a part of the roof in the middle of the road, with a police cordon around the area.
“The noise was really bad and it kept going for at least 15 seconds. So that’s probably why as well people are safe, because they heard the noise, got up and ran away,” said Nader, a witness. “I thought it was an aeroplane falling down on us.”
Nobody was injured in the incident, according to reports citing emergency services.
