UK lawmakers pass Johnson’s Brexit bill, paving way for EU exit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson won approval for his Brexit deal in parliament on Friday, the first step towards fulfilling his election pledge to deliver Britain’s departure from the European Union by Jan. 31 after his landslide victory.

