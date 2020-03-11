UK: Liverpool fans welcome team bus ahead of Atletico Madrid clash

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thousands of Liverpool fans welcomed their team’s bus outside Afield Stadium on Wednesday, ahead of the Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid.

Footage shows fans chanting and cheering as Liverpool’s bus approaches the stadium.

Liverpool succumbed to a 1-0 defeat in the first leg in Madrid and will need to overturn the deficit in order to make it to the quarter-finals of the competition.

The Reds have endured their first rough patch of the season over the past month, losing to Atletico, Chelsea and Watford in quick succession, but bouncing back against Bournemouth.

Atletico will be pinning hopes of salvaging their season on the Champions League after drifting 11 points behind Real Madrid and Barcelona at the top of La Liga by the first week of March.

