-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
UK: Liverpool fans welcome team bus ahead of Atletico Madrid clash
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Thousands of Liverpool fans welcomed their team’s bus outside Afield Stadium on Wednesday, ahead of the Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid.
Footage shows fans chanting and cheering as Liverpool’s bus approaches the stadium.
Liverpool succumbed to a 1-0 defeat in the first leg in Madrid and will need to overturn the deficit in order to make it to the quarter-finals of the competition.
The Reds have endured their first rough patch of the season over the past month, losing to Atletico, Chelsea and Watford in quick succession, but bouncing back against Bournemouth.
Atletico will be pinning hopes of salvaging their season on the Champions League after drifting 11 points behind Real Madrid and Barcelona at the top of La Liga by the first week of March.
Video ID: 20200311-063
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200311-063
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly