-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
UK: Local amusement park becomes coronavirus testing centre for health workers
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
An amusement park in Greater London, the Chessington World of Adventures, has had its car park quickly repurposed into a large coronavirus testing centre for National Health Service workers, as seen this Saturday.
Footage shows drive-through testing stations and long lines of cars waiting to enter the facilities. Thousands of workers are due to show up to multiple sites nationwide this weekend, where they are expected to remain in their vehicles while they are swabbed by heavily-protected nurses.
NHS chief executive Simon Stevens announced the new measures at a press conference just yesterday, held after Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock both tested positive for the virus. He also announced plans to build two new temporary hospitals to increase capacity for those with complications from the illness.
The UK remains under lockdown as its number of cases continues to surge.
Video ID: 20200328-049
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200328-049
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly