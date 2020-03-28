UK: Local amusement park becomes coronavirus testing centre for health workers

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

An amusement park in Greater London, the Chessington World of Adventures, has had its car park quickly repurposed into a large coronavirus testing centre for National Health Service workers, as seen this Saturday.

Footage shows drive-through testing stations and long lines of cars waiting to enter the facilities. Thousands of workers are due to show up to multiple sites nationwide this weekend, where they are expected to remain in their vehicles while they are swabbed by heavily-protected nurses.

NHS chief executive Simon Stevens announced the new measures at a press conference just yesterday, held after Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock both tested positive for the virus. He also announced plans to build two new temporary hospitals to increase capacity for those with complications from the illness.

The UK remains under lockdown as its number of cases continues to surge.

