UK locks down 66 million people to slow spread of coronavirus
The United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered all citizens to remain at home for at least three weeks to stop the coronavirus pandemic from spreading further.
Only essential travel for certain jobs, to get food, medical supplies and exercise would be allowed, he said as the deaths in the country from COVID-19 jump to 335.
Al Jazeera’s Neave Barker reports from London on the situation there and has the latest from Europe.
