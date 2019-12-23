-
UK: London Fire Brigade chief Cotton steps down after Grenfell Tower fire criticism
London Fire Brigade Commissioner Dany Cotton was greeted by hundreds of people and a Guard of Honour, in London on Thursday, on the occasion of her last day in office. Cotton and her department came under heavy criticism in an inquiry report into the Grenfell Tower fire.
The report is damning of the London Fire Brigade, with two areas of serious criticism, one being their “faith” in the ‘stay put’ policy, despite the spread of the fire, the second being a failure to prepare for the external spread of fire consistent with cladding fires.
“Thank you so very much to all of you for coming out today just before Christmas to show me so much love. It means the world to me, genuinely. I see before me the Fire family, the Blue Light family, people serving, people retired, but mainly what I see in front of me is the most amazing group of people,” said Cotton addressing the audience.
Seventy-two people were killed in the fire at the 24-storey Grenfell Tower on the Lancaster West Estate on June 14, 2017.
