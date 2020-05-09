UK: London holds low-key VE Day commemorations due to coronavirus

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Londoners marked the 75th anniversary of Great Britain’s victory in the Second World War on Friday, amid the coronavirus lockdown.

A few people were filmed laying flowers at the Cenotaph monument at Whitehall while big celebrations planned were either cancelled or scaled down, as people across the country were asked to avoid mass gatherings.

The Royal British Legion called for citizens to stay home and join in for a day of reflection and remembrance.

