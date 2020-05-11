UK: Londoners encouraged to return to work as new measures introduced

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

London starts slowly going back to its new normal on Monday, one day after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new restrictions plans relating to the coronavirus pandemic.

People who cannot work from home are encouraged to return to their workplaces, and starting from Wednesday, people will be allowed to exercise outdoors for unlimited amounts of time, as long as they stick to social distancing guidelines. The UK has been under lockdown since March 23.

Boris Johnson stressed that people should “stay alert” and it is “not the time simply to end the lockdown,” during his speech on Sunday. He is also expected to present a more detailed plan to MPs on Monday following widespread criticism, including from first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon, that the recommendations were “too vague” and contradictory.

Over 220,000 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, and there have been nearly 32,000 related deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

