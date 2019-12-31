UK: Londoners hold vigil against anti-Semitism after synagogue defacement

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Locals gathered for a vigil in London on Monday, after a Star of David and ‘911’ were spray-painted on some buildings including South Hampstead Synagogue and the restaurant Cafe Hampstead on Sunday.

“I think this is the first time here but we have had various bits of anti-Islamic graffiti, anti-Semitic graffiti and various racial graffiti over many, many different areas of London and over various parts of the UK. It is becoming disgustingly common now and the confidence that people have, obviously to do this kind of thing is something that we need to challenge, which is one of the reasons that we are here tonight,” said one of the protesters, Claire.

Another protester, Michael, said he thinks “Brexit has made a lot of racist people feel they can say and do things that they could not do three years ago.”

The graffiti might hint at an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory about Jewish people being responsible for September 11 terror attacks that hit the US in 2001, as well as at November 1938 Kristallnacht events that saw Jews being attacked by the Nazis.

Video ID: 20191231-001

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191231-001

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly