UK: Londoners react to claims on Prince Andrew over Epstein probe

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Londoners reacted Friday to allegations that Prince Andrew was not collaborating with the US investigation into the alleged sex trafficking of minors by Ghislaine Maxwell and the late Jeffrey Epstein.

“It ain’t his fault, it’s his friend (Jeffrey Epstein). Because he’s the billionaire and he’s got Andrew into trouble and he’s getting all the blame for it,” said London resident Barbara.

“He’s very rich, he’s very, royalty. They wouldn’t do things like that. It’s the lower class that do them sorts of things. He’s been treated unfairly,” she lamented.

“It’s good to be privileged. Because if he was an ordinary citizen by now they would have extradited him or they would have picked him up,” said another London resident.

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York and former member of the British royal family, was a close friend of Epstein.

He permanently resigned from public roles in the aftermath of the sex scandal being uncovered, but has denied all accusations.

Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire on Thursday and indicted on charges of enticement of minors, sex trafficking and perjury for her role in the abuse.

Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on federal charges of sex trafficking. He died in his jail cell the following month from an alleged suicide. He rejected the charges against him.

Video ID: 20200703-043

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200703-043

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly