UK: Londoners react to PM lockdown announcement

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Londoners woke up to tighter restrictions on Tuesday, following Boris Johnson’s announcement on Monday evening that the UK is now under lockdown.

The prime minister intensified the UK’s response to the coronavirus crisis by announcing a series of strict measures that put the UK under lockdown for three weeks starting this Tuesday.

“It is tough, I’m not going to deny that, but it’s necessary”, said Poonay, a London resident. She added that she is confident that the restrictions were implemented in good time.

The public is not allowed to leave their homes except for buying food or medication, for exercising once a day and for travelling to work when impossible to do home office. All non-essential shops are closed and public gatherings of more than two people are not permitted.

Boris Johnson warned during the announcement that police would enforce these measurements and fines could result if people didn’t follow the rules of the lockdown. Johnson’s government has also sent reminders to UK residents via texts message.

The UK has 6,724 cases of COVID-19 and 336 deaths as of Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. London is the worst affected area in the country.

Video ID: 20200324-016

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200324-016

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly