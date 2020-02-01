-
UK: Londoners share thoughts on post-Brexit future
Londoners shared their worries and hopes for a post-Brexit future on Saturday, the day after the United Kingdom left the European Union.
Footage from a London newsagent’s shows the front pages of newspapers covering Brexit day with an array of headlines ranging from “Britain finally cuts EU ties” to “What next?.”
London resident Alex said he worried that the UK economy and society would become “more English-based rather than the melting pot that we have in the UK now.”
Another local, Ivan, expressed hopes that “we don’t become a nation that looks internally and that we still look to Europe as a friend and to the rest of the world as a friend.”
London resident John expressed worry “that the racism and bigotry will be normalised,” while another man, Ansu, called on authorities to “encourage more people to invest in this country.”
The UK officially left the EU after 47 years of membership at 23:00 (GMT) on Friday, January 31, more than three years after the country voted to leave in the 2016 referendum.
