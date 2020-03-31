-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
UK: London’s ExCel centre turned into field hospital to treat COVID-19 patients
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
One of the largest exhibition and convention venues in the UK, the ExCel centre, is turning into a temporary hospital to cope with less critical coronavirus cases, as the UK expects a surge in the outbreak.
Footage on Tuesday shows the outside area of the makeshift hospital in the Docklands area of East London. ExCel centre is expected to start housing patients by Wednesday.
The Nightingale Hospital will be the biggest medical facility in the country and is being built to treat 4,000 patients in need of intensive care but without previous health conditions.
As of Tuesday, the UK has more than 22,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,408 deaths, 41% of which in London.
Video ID: 20200331-033
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200331-033
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly