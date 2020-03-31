UK: London’s ExCel centre turned into field hospital to treat COVID-19 patients

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

One of the largest exhibition and convention venues in the UK, the ExCel centre, is turning into a temporary hospital to cope with less critical coronavirus cases, as the UK expects a surge in the outbreak.

Footage on Tuesday shows the outside area of the makeshift hospital in the Docklands area of East London. ExCel centre is expected to start housing patients by Wednesday.

The Nightingale Hospital will be the biggest medical facility in the country and is being built to treat 4,000 patients in need of intensive care but without previous health conditions.

As of Tuesday, the UK has more than 22,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,408 deaths, 41% of which in London.

Video ID: 20200331-033

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200331-033

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly