UK: London’s tourist hotspots deserted as Londoners exercise in spring sun despite lockdown
Central London was largely deserted on Sunday despite sunny weather amid the government imposed coronavirus lockdown.
Londoners could be seen exercising, with many jogging and cycling on roads normally packed full of traffic and tourists. The footage highlights the emptiness on display at usually bustling tourist hotspots such as Piccadilly Circus and Regents Street.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock had warned the nation that exercise outside the home could be banned earlier in the day. He said the government might have to “take further action” if people continued to ignore social distancing rules amid reports of groups of people gathering in the sun this weekend.
The UK’s death toll rose by 621 to a total of 4,934 on Sunday, thus far there have been over 47,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country
