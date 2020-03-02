-
UK: Man City and Aston Villa fans rock London ahead of League Cup final
Fans of English football teams Manchester City and Aston Villa geared up for their squads’ clash at London’s Wembley Stadium on Sunday, as they cheered for their teams ahead of the League Cup final match.
Excited fans were seen marching, wearing their teams’ jerseys, chanting and jumping as flares were set alight. Police officers and mounted police were also seen watching the crowds as they made their way to the stadium.
The clash between Manchester City and Aston Villa ended with Man’s 2:1 victory.
