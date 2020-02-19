UK: Man City CEO says FFP wrongdoing allegations ‘simply not true’

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Manchester City Chief Executive Ferran Soriano insisted on Wednesday in an interview near the Etihad Stadium that the allegations against the club relating to “serious breaches” of UEFA’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules are “simply not true.”

The Independent Adjudicatory Chamber of the Club Financial Control Body accused City of breaking the FFP rules on Friday by “overstating its sponsorship revenue in its accounts and in the break-even information submitted to Uefa between 2012 and 2016”, reiterating that the club “failed to cooperate in the investigation.”

The reigning Premier League champions were given a two-year Champions League ban and a fine of €30 million (£25m). Immediately after the announcement, City said they were “disappointed but not surprised” by the decision and would appeal to the Court for Arbitration in Sport (CAS).

“Well the most important thing I have to say today is that the allegations are not true. They are simply not true,” Soriano stated during the interview released by the club. “We are a sustainable football club, we are profitable, we don’t have debt, our accounts have been scrutinised many times, by auditors, by regulators, by investors and this is perfectly clear.”

Throughout the interview, the former Barcelona Vice President, who has been the Manchester City CEO since 2012, accused UEFA of unfair treatment against his club, “ultimately based on our experience and our perception, this seems to be less about justice and more about politics,” he argued.

UEFA launched the investigation after the German newspaper ‘Der Spiegel’ published leaked information in November 2018 claiming that City had overstated the value of a sponsorship deal.

The allegations claimed that City had been cheating by injecting millions of pounds directly from its owner Sheikh Mansour into the club via sponsors from the UAE, where Sheikh Mansour is a member of the royal family and the Minister of Presidential Affairs.

Manchester City currently find themselves in second place in the Premier League and are preparing for a huge Champions League bout against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu next Wednesday.

