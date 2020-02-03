UK: Man shot dead by police after ‘terrorist-related’ stabbing in south London

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A man has been shot dead by armed police officers in Streatham, south London, after a reported stabbing attack declared as “terrorist-related” by the Metropolitan Police.

Footage shows police arriving on the scene of the reported attack and drawing their weapons.

The suspect, reported to be 20-year old Sudesh Amman, was wearing a fake explosive device when he stabbed a woman in her 50s and a man in his 40s. A third woman was also treated for minor injuries, after she was hurt by flying glass following police gunshots.

Amman had reportedly been released from prison in January after being jailed for spreading terrorist material, and was under police surveillance, according to authorities.

