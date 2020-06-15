-
UK marks anniversary of Grenfell Tower fire that killed 72
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has led tributes to the dozens of people who died in an apartment block fire in London three years ago.
Most of the 72 victims of the Grenfell Tower blaze were poor and from immigrant families.
The anniversary is again highlighting inequality in the capital.
Al Jazeera’s Jonah Hull reports from West London.
