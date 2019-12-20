-
UK: Medical experts denied access to Assange case management hearing
Protesters and medical experts gathered outside Westminster Magistrates Court, where Julian Assange appeared via video link in a case management hearing on Thursday.
The medical experts attempted to enter the courthouse in order to produce a report on the health of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. However, they were denied access, with no reason given by the court officials.
David Marsh, a consultant psychotherapist and clinical psychologist, called the decision to not allow the medical professionals inside the courthouse “very worrying” as he said Assange is in “a very critical psychological condition.”
Today’s hearing precedes the official extradition hearing, which is expected to begin in February 2020.
Assange is still fighting a bid to extradite him to the US and is currently being held in London’s high security Belmarsh prison. Sixty doctors have reportedly expressed concerns about his health and are attempting to have him moved to a hospital.
