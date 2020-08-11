-
Benin city restores monuments from slave trade era - 37 mins ago
-
Putin says Russia first to approve a Covid-19 vaccine, dubbed ‘Sputnik V’ - 54 mins ago
-
Thailand students protest government and monarchy | DW News - about 1 hour ago
-
UK: Migrants brought to Dover by Border Force officers after boat intercepted in Channel - about 1 hour ago
-
Brazil: Manaus secondary school students return to class amid easing of measures - about 1 hour ago
-
Thailand: Thousands rally against government at Thammasat University campus - about 1 hour ago
-
Putin says Russia first to approve a Covid-19 vaccine, dubbed ‘Sputnik V’ - 2 hours ago
-
Lukashenko’s election: Second night of clashes in Belarus - 2 hours ago
-
USA: Trump abruptly stops press briefing following reports of shots fired near WH - 2 hours ago
-
Lebanon: Protesters use tennis rackets to bat away tear gas canisters - 2 hours ago
UK: Migrants brought to Dover by Border Force officers after boat intercepted in Channel
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Migrants were brought to Dover’s port on Tuesday morning after the UK’s Border Force intercepted their inflatable boat as it made its way across the Channel from France.
The inflatable boat which they were believed to have been using could be seen being towed by a Border Force vessel.
This year has seen an increase in the number of migrants attempting to cross the Channel in small boats, with more than 4,000 reportedly making the crossing since the start of 2020.
UK Home Office figures indicate a record 235 migrants were intercepted last Thursday, in a week where over 700 people were intercepted.
Video ID: 20200811-029
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200811-029
Contact: [email protected]v
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly