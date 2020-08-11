UK: Migrants brought to Dover by Border Force officers after boat intercepted in Channel

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Migrants were brought to Dover’s port on Tuesday morning after the UK’s Border Force intercepted their inflatable boat as it made its way across the Channel from France.

The inflatable boat which they were believed to have been using could be seen being towed by a Border Force vessel.

This year has seen an increase in the number of migrants attempting to cross the Channel in small boats, with more than 4,000 reportedly making the crossing since the start of 2020.

UK Home Office figures indicate a record 235 migrants were intercepted last Thursday, in a week where over 700 people were intercepted.

