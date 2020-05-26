Share
UK minister quits Johnson’s government over Cummings lockdown trip

14 hours ago

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government was hit by its first resignation on Tuesday over the controversy surrounding top aide Dominic Cummings’ cross-country trip during the coronavirus lockdown.

