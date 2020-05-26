-
Coronavirus: PM to face Qs and local lockdowns plan – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 3 hours ago
-
Could COVID-19 spell the demise of Spain’s bullfighting tradition? - 3 hours ago
-
COVID-19 has ‘weakened’ the case for the EU, say Germans, French and Italians - 3 hours ago
-
Dominic Cummings fuels British anger after flouting lockdown - 3 hours ago
-
Historic launch today: Space X sends two NASA astronauts to ISS - 3 hours ago
-
USA: Hundreds protest in Minneapolis after black man killed in altercation with police - 4 hours ago
-
LIVE: President Rouhani delivers speech as new Iranian Parliament is sworn in - 4 hours ago
-
New Rochelle, home to NY’s first Covid-19 cluster, slowly reopens for business - 5 hours ago
-
George Floyd: Black man dies after US police pin him to ground - 5 hours ago
-
Four US police officers fired after death of unarmed black man - 5 hours ago
UK minister quits Johnson’s government over Cummings lockdown trip
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government was hit by its first resignation on Tuesday over the controversy surrounding top aide Dominic Cummings’ cross-country trip during the coronavirus lockdown.
